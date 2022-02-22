Magimix Power Blender review

The Magimix Power Blender is an expensive but robust blending appliance. The easy-to-clean dishwasher safe glass jug can handle hot and cold foods and the 1.8 litre capacity is large enough for everyday blending tasks. It offers four blending speeds as well as four presets and comes in several color options. It performed well in most of our tests but didn’t make the smoothest smoothie and the blades got warm when making mayo.

One-minute review

Magimix has a reputation for making some of the best food processors, which it has been making in France since 1971. However, it’s more than simply a food processor brand, you might be surprised to learn that Magimix has a range of other kitchen appliances to choose from, including blenders.

While Magimix doesn’t currently sell its blenders in the US, the Power Blender is available in the UK and Australia. This is the basic model that comes with just a blending jug, but for more attachments, the Magimix Power Blender Premium is the same blender but includes a glass mill attachment and two personal blending cups for added versatility.

The Power Blender is a 1.8 litre blender with four blending speeds plus pulse. It features four blending presets for ice, smoothie, soups, and desserts, additionally there’s an automatic cleaning program. But the jug disassembles for a thorough clean, and everything can be washed in the dishwasher to make life even easier.

It’s a simple blender that comes in a range of colors to suit your kitchen. In terms of size, it’s not too big, yet it feels well-made, and the thick glass jug is heat resistant. In the box, you get a tamper for stirring ingredients, and there’s a recipe book that includes 80 recipes to help you make the most out of this appliance.

On test, it performed well and doesn’t struggle with tough ingredients like ice, but the jug is heavy when full and we noticed the blades get warm so it’s best used in short bursts. If you’re looking for a good quality and reliable blender this is a good choice, but it’s pricey.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Magimix Power Blender price and availability

List price: £180/ AU$399

The Magimix Power Blender is available directly through Magimix in the UK and Australia. It’s not currently available in the US.

This model doesn’t come with any attachments but for an additional £60/ AU$150 you can get the Power Blender Premium which comes with a glass mill attachment and blade assembly, as well as a 400ml BlendCup and a 700ml BlendCup for smoothies to-go.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

1.8 litre capacity

Simple control dial

Four preset programs

The Magimix Power Blender can easily be coordinated with your kitchen, it’s available in black, red, cream, or silver, in Australia the cream color isn’t available but instead, there are white and blue options. As we already mentioned it’s a compact blender that doesn’t take up much space on the counter. It measures 40.5 x 16.5 x 16.5cm (h x w x d). The whole blender weighs around 5kg with the glass jug coming in at a hefty 2.3kg including the lid.

The base features three buttons; stop, auto, and pulse, where auto functions as the on button. All the other options are accessed via the large dial on the front. Here you can adjust the blending speed to one of four levels or choose an auto program from ice, smoothie, soups, desserts, or clean.

The heat-resistant glass jug can be completely disassembled by unscrewing the base. This allows for a thorough cleaning, but additionally, all the parts are dishwasher safe. The jug doesn’t have a pronounced pouring lip but the top is square so you can pour effectively from one of the corners. Plus, the configuration of the base means it can sit with the handle to either the right or left depending on your preference.

The lid forms a tight seal when in place and features a removable 70ml measuring cap which allows you to pour ingredients into the blender without removing the main lid, or to insert the tamper for stirring. There are no other accessories, it’s ready to go straight from the box, with no set up required. And the included hardback recipe book provides plenty of inspiration as well as useful tips.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

No leaking

Heavy when full

Crushes ice with ease

We blended yogurt, spinach, pineapple, apple juice, and banana on the smoothie preset. It takes 60 seconds and for the most part, we had a completely liquidized smoothie that was nicely aerated. But it wasn’t the smoothest drink we’ve had from a blender, we could taste some small fibrous pieces of pineapple and there were some tiny specs of spinach still visible as well.

Next, we used the ice preset to crush up six ice cubes, this is also a 60-second program, but we stopped it half way through when the ice was completely crushed into small even pieces. After this, we topped it up with water to the max capacity and switched it on to the highest speed setting. We wanted to check for leaks when it was full of liquid, but it didn’t let us down, the lid forms a tight seal and no liquid escaped.

To chop up hazelnuts, we opted to use the pulse button. It took around 20 presses of the button which felt a little slow. The result was an uneven mixture of chopped and ground nuts, however, most blenders struggle to create evenly chopped nuts.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

For homemade mayo, we blended egg yolks with vinegar and seasoning on the slowest speed. The blades didn’t reach low enough to mix such a small amount though, so we started slowly pouring in oil and as soon as the level rose high enough, it began to mix and then quickly emulsify. We removed the measuring cap and poured the oil through the hole in the top of the lid which worked well and there was very little splashing.

The finished mayo was thick and glossy, but as we spooned it out we noticed the blades were a bit warm, so we’d recommend only using it in short bursts to avoid warming whatever you’re blending.

To clean away the greasy mayo residue we tried out the clean preset. All we had to do was add dishwashing liquid and half fill it with warm water. The program took just 30 seconds and successfully removed the worst of the oily residues. However the jug also comes apart easily so instead of removing any remaining mess by hand, we popped it in the dishwasher.

During the majority of our tests, the blender registered a maximum of 82db, which is the same noise level created by a truck travelling at 40mph - although we found it was pleasingly quiet when on a low speed making mayo.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Magimix Power Blender?

Buy it if…

You’re looking for a blender with a glass jug

This is a sturdy and well-built blender with a thick heat-resistant glass jug, so whether you’re trying to avoid plastic, or looking for a robust option this is a great choice.

You want a blender suitable for right- and left-handed cooks

The blender jug can be placed on the base with the handle to either the left or the right, making it easy to use no matter which is your dominant hand.

You want a compact blender

With no extra attachments to store and a small footprint, you won’t have to give up too much counter or cupboard space for this blending appliance.

Don’t buy it if…

You want personal blending cups included

If you want to make protein shakes or smoothies to-go you should look to the Power Blender Premium which comes with these extra attachments.

You want a large capacity blender jug

The 1.8-litre capacity isn’t exactly small, but if you’re looking to blend particularly large quantities, there are home blenders that come with a larger capacity.

You’re on a budget

This is a sturdy blender but at £180/ AU$399 it’s quite pricey especially considering it doesn’t come with any additional accessories, so if budget’s your priority, this isn’t the model for you.

First reviewed: January 2022