Working from home during a global pandemic: Q&A with TeamViewer

As of late-March, TeamViewer was trying hard to keep up with the torrent of rapid changes affecting the business and social environment resulting from the spread of coronavirus. We have more than 900 employees around the world, including in China. However, our headquarters and our largest number of people are in Germany, where the company was founded and where the coronavirus hit harder before social distancing started in the U.S.

Safeguarding our employees is a top priority for TeamViewer, so we have taken steps to prepare ourselves as best as possible. For example, several weeks ago, we began providing detailed information about appropriate workplace hygiene measures and set up new hygiene stations with hand sanitizers at all our offices. At the same time, we imposed worldwide travel restrictions on all of our employees, either recommending or requiring them to do as much as possible remotely. By now, with the exception of a handful of employees essential for business continuity, the majority of our employees including those from our U.S. office are all working from home.

At the same time, however, we are well prepared for that scenario since our core business is providing connectivity solutions that enable people to collaborate from wherever they happen to be. And we practice what we preach.