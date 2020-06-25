Virgin Media broadband down across UK

UPDATE: A Virgin Media spokesperson told TechRadar Pro: "We're aware that some customers in parts of London are experiencing an issue with their broadband. We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected."

Customers are reporting faults in their Virgin Media broadband connection this morning across the UK.

The outage began around 09:20 BST on Thursday, according to tracking site DownDetector, with customers flocking to social media to complain about a lack of connectivity, with mobile internet and TV services also affected.

Around 10,000 complaints have already been logged on the site, with many users attempting to log on to their home or work networks to start the day, with outages reported up and down the entire country.

Virgin Media not working

DownDetector's tracking service showed high numbers of complaints in London, with users in Manchester, Portsmouth and Brighton also registering issues. The issue is the third to hit Virgin Media in a matter of weeks, with the company suffering a similar event late in May 2020 and another a few weeks earlier.

The company has not acknowledged any issue online or via social media at the time of publication, despite multiple users taking to Twitter to complain.

No explanation has yet been given for the problems with an investigation currently ongoing - although Virgin Media's own support page appears to have been taken offline too.

The outage comes as UK broadband and mobile providers have enacted a series of measures to support spikes in demand during the pandemic.

There had been fears that these networks would struggle under the weight of additional data traffic but any predicted meltdown has failed to materialise. Most networks have been built to withstand peak demands, while major streaming services have reduced transmission quality at the request of the EU.

Recent figures from Ofcom found lockdown has seen the rapid adoption of video calling and other over-the-top message and voice platforms.