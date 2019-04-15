Three UK launches new mobile offering for SMBs

In effort to better serve the UK's growing number of entrepreneurs and small businesses, Three UK has announced the launch of its new mobile offering Three Means Business.

The telecom has partnered with WeWork, Wix, Moo and FreshBooks to bring the cheapest mobile contracts in the market to SMBs alongside discounts and free subscriptions to useful services.

Businesses of any size from freelancers to established small businesses can take advantage of Three Means Business which provides them with one of the cheapest business tariffs in the market.

Three is also the first mobile operator to offer unlimited data bundles for businesses to address the growing reliance on mobile in day-to-day business operations. In a recent survey of small business owners by the telecom, more than three quarters (78%) admitted that being online was all they needed to run their business.

Three Means Businesses

In addition to low costs and unlimited data, Three also brought a number of partners on board who will provide special offers for Three Means Business customers.

Wix will provide a free six month subscription to its 'unlimited' website and logo creator package, FreshBooks will give customers a free six month subscription to its accountancy package, WeWork will provide a free six month digital membership and two credits a month for workspace and finally Moo will give Three Means Business customers 25 percent off all products including business cards and other branded stationary.

Businesses that sign up for the new offering can also enjoy all the same perks Three's customers receive including free roaming in over 70 destinations, free upgrades with easyJet as well as unlimited use of apps including Netflix, Snapchat, Soundcloud and Apple Music with its Go Binge offer.

Three UK's CEO Dave Dyson explained why the network decided to launch a new offering for entrepreneurs and small businesses, saying:

“The existing mobile offering to businesses in the UK doesn’t address the new reality of work. There’s a growing number of budding entrepreneurs and start-ups whose needs have so far not been met by mobile networks. Businesses’ growing reliance on mobile phones as part of their daily running is particularly overlooked, reflected by limited data allowances and tariff options being offered at a mark-up in comparison to their consumer counterparts.

“We’re introducing Three Means Business to give small businesses an affordable mobile offering, but also to give them a leg up with a range of partner offers. We want to help entrepreneurs by covering the admin, so that they can focus on their passions and reasons why they decided to set up their business.”