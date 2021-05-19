Three boosts 4G speeds and capacity with 1400MHz spectrum

Three has rolled out 1400MHz spectrum at 1,900 of its 4G sites across the UK, doubling capacity and increasing speeds by 150%.

This means it has upgraded a further 500 sites with the spectrum since February as part of a wider £2 billion IT and network infrastructure investment programme that will significantly enhance the capabilities of its 4G network and facilitate the rollout of 5G across the UK.

The operator launched its 5G service early last year and is staging a gradual deployment that has now reached parts of 193 towns.

Three 5G

So far, it has built or upgraded 1,300 5G sites and has connected 3,500 to 10Gbps fibre backhaul that will facilitate further rollout. The firm has also decentralised its data centre infrastructure to a network of 20 facilities located around the country, so it can be closer to customers and reduce latency – an essential requirement for more revolutionary 5G applications.

Hrvoje Jerkovic has recently joined the company as Core Network Director and will be responsible for the design and execution of the core layer of Three’s mobile infrastructure.

The 5G network will also be boosted by the 2x10MHz of 700MHz spectrum it won at the recent Ofcom auction, with the operator saying it will have a transformative effect on indoor and rural coverage.

“The investment we’re making in our network and IT infrastructure is vital to delivering on our promise of providing better connectivity, every day for every customer,” said David Hennessy, Chief Technology Officer at Three. “Despite unprecedented challenges presented by a global pandemic, our 5G and 4G rollout is going strong and we’re making sure our customer remains at the centre of every decision we make.”

Away from the network rollout programme, Three also introduced a spam filter at the end of last year and said this has resulted in a 90% reduction in reports of nuisance communications from customers.