This Nintendo Switch Lite deal is inching closer to Black Friday prices right now

If you've been waiting nervously for Nintendo Switch Lite deals to drop in price once again, you may be in luck. This excellent £175 Switch Lite price brings the handheld-only console back down to mere spitting distance from its previous Black Friday price tag, making this an excellent time to pick up a cheap console.

If you've been keeping an eye on the Nintendo Switch Lite price for a while, you will have noticed that stock of the flagship model has all but run out in the UK. That means the Switch Lite has been fiercely defending its own £199 price tag as demand creeps higher and higher with the turn of the New Year. That was, however, until today.

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers a handheld-only version of the Switch experience. While the JoyCons cannot be removed, and the system itself can't be docked, it's a far cheaper, far more kid-friendly version of the Switch that existing and new Nintendo fans alike have fallen in love with. Play all the latest Nintendo titles for less, and save your cash for the games that matter. Even if you already have a Switch, plenty of punters have been picking up cheap Nintendo Switch Lites in deals like this just so they can have a dedicated handheld console.

We're not sure how long these Nintendo Switch Lite deals are going to last, but this is one of the best prices we've seen in what's been a very long month for Switch sales.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to find more Nintendo Switch Lite deals where you are.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 £175 at The Game Collection

This Nintendo Switch Lite deal brings the price all the way down to £175 - mere pounds away from the handheld console's Black Friday price. Linked here is the grey model but you can also pick up the yellow and turquoise variant as well.

View Deal

More Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Spyro Reignited Trilogy | £209 at Argos

Grab a game for £10 which you pick up any Nintendo Switch Lite deal in this Argos offer. This particular configuration nets you a console and Spyro Reignited Trilogy for £209, but you can also save £10 on Overwatch, Fortnite Darkfire bundle, Rocket League, Lego Worlds, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Crash Team Racing among others.



View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 | £219 at Currys

Grab both the Switch Lite and the multiplayer racing frenzy that is Mario Kart 8 at the same time and save some cash. This bundle deal from Currys offers the handheld only console with the latest installment in the karting series for £219 in these Nintendo Switch Lite sales.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Sword | £229 at Currys

Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite and the brand new Pokemon Sword game for just £229 at Currys this week. Linked here is the gray model with Pokemon Sword, but you can pick up the yellow or turquoise models as well.

View Deal

Shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon

Shop Nintendo Switch Lite accessories at Amazon

For all things Nintendo, check out our favourite Nintendo Switch sales, including great Nintendo Switch Online subscription prices. Looking to keep your New Years' Resolution? We're rounding up all the Ring Fit Adventure deals out there.