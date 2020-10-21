This Nintendo Switch bundle with Animal Crossing is just £299 right now

The Nintendo Switch is now on sale at Currys and Amazon, and there are some great savings to be had ahead of Black Friday. You can get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the most popular games on the system, for just £299 – that's a saving of £19.99.

If you'd prefer Nintendo's smaller and lighter console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, Currys has also got some enticing bundles of the turquoise model available. You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for just £229, or add Minecraft to the deal for only £239.

You'll find more information on this deal just below, but you can also browse our full round up of the best Nintendo Switch deals and cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite prices available now.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals:

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £318.99 £299 at Amazon

A limited time deal on the Nintendo Switch bundled with one of its best-selling games. A perfect holiday gift, if you're prepared to buy a little early – it's likely the Switch will sell out again in the run-up to Christmas, based on this year's trends. View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £318.99 £299 at Currys

Experience one of the best games on Switch with this fantastic bundle. Create your own island paradise and an attractive destination that everyone will want to visit. Get free next delivery by entering GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft: £338.98 £309.99 at Currys

Pick up the Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the bestselling Minecraft game – for crafting, creating, and hours of fun. You'll save £29.98 with this bundle.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £238.99 £229 at Currys

If you're not bothered about hooking your Nintendo Switch up to the tele, the Nintendo Switch Lite is for you. Currys has the Turquoise model in stock with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft: £258.98 £239 at Currys

Need more games? This Nintendo Switch Lite bundles also includes Minecraft and you'll save £19.98 in the process. Don't forget to enter the code GAMINGFREEDEL at checkout for free next day delivery.View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

If you're still searching for a Nintendo Switch in stock, check out the latest prices and availability from a range of retailers in our comparison chart below.

Need another controller for the player two in your life? We're rounding up the best Pro Controller deals and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sales as well.