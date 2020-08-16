This is the cheapest convertible 2-in-1 laptop that's actually worth buying

BMAX Y11 2-in-1 laptop - $286 at Banggood

(£241/AU$441)

With coupon code BGBmax002, you can bring the price of this impressive 2-in-1 down to under $300. It packs some very decent hardware indeed, so grab it while you can.View Deal

There’s a lot to like about convertible laptops; their versatility means they can be used for a variety of use cases, which is especially important today now devices are used for both work and play.

The was format popularised nearly a decade ago by Lenovo with its Yoga brand, which wowed the world with its 360 degrees acrobatics, but there are now plenty of excellent alternatives on the market.

Meet the BMAX Y11 laptop, for example, available with Chinese online retailer Banggood at $283 for new customers (with code BGBmax002new) and $286 for existing customers (with code BGBmax002).

That’s actually a really good price for a laptop that packs some very decent hardware and has a finish worthy of a tier-1 vendor.

Open it up and you'll find an Intel Celeron N4120, which is roughly equivalent to a 7th generation Intel Core i3 CPU (based on Passmark’s numbers). There’s also an 11.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, 8GB LPDDR4 memory configured in dual-channel mode, a 256GB M.2 SSD, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 26.6WHr battery.

The device has an aluminum alloy chassis, which looks smart enough and keeps the weight low (circa 1kg).

The only issue we have is the fact that there's a microUSB 3.0 port - in addition to one Type-C and microHDMI slot - instead of an extra Type-C, which would have been preferable.

Note, we also reviewed a few similar devices last year, including the Teclast F5 and the Jumper EZbook X1.

