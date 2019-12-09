These fantastic Xbox One deals have just dropped in price everywhere

These Xbox One deals have just hit store shelves in a post-Cyber week frenzy of fantastic discounts and cheap gaming. You can save $150 on some of the most powerful gaming machines around today. Whether you're looking for an Xbox One S deal for a quick saving on a new console, or you've had your eye on a few Xbox One X deals for a while, these savings can get you straight in the game for less. These savings are seeing fantastic recent games bundled with each console as well as some impressive extra controllers or added bonuses across the US and UK.

So which Xbox One deal do you go for?

The Xbox One S is the standard version of the Xbox console. The One S grants you access to the Xbox library and a decent spec worthy of its current-gen standing. If you're looking to play some exclusives you missed this generation, or simply want to expand your collection for the cheapest price possible, now is the time to do so.

The Xbox One X, on the other hand, is Microsoft's most powerful console to date. Running in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, you're getting a premier gaming experience for your cash. You may be looking to upgrade your One S, or simply grab a beast of a machine straight from the off. The specs inside the Xbox One X make it buttery smooth and mean it can handle intense 4K resolution with fantastic ease, but that's also thanks to its 12GB of GDDR5 graphic memory. You're getting speedier load times, high-performance cooling, and enhanced gameplay with this beast of a console.

With Project Scarlett on the horizon, these Xbox One deals are rapidly shifting in price to grab those final few gamers before the new console takes over. That's not to say you're going to be abandoning your console in a year's time. With Game Pass and the rate of uptake on newer consoles to consider, you'll likely get a few years of use out of the library already set up for Xbox.

Microsoft themselves have discounted their Xbox One models, but here's our top picks from your favorite retailers.

The best Xbox One deals available today

Xbox One deals in the US

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | $249 $159 at Walmart

You won't be able to play physical games on the cheapest Xbox One deal you'll find today, but the digital library you could amass for far less using Game Pass will be well worth this price. For $159 you're getting the download-only Xbox One S, the cheapest you'll find an Xbox console today. You also get free games thrown in - Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and some Fortnite DLC swag. View Deal

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $228 at Amazon

You can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself on sale for $228. This is an amazing Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

View Deal

1TB Xbox One S | Gears 5 Bundle | $299.99 $212.99 at Walmart

Get the Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle on sale for $212.99 at Walmart. A fantastic deal, the 1TB console bundle deal includes full-game downloads of Gears of War 1, 2, 3, and 4 and a one-month trial of the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499 $349 at Walmart

This is a fantastic $150 saving on an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It's a brand new, highly celebrated game on the most powerful Xbox One money can buy, so you'll have to jump on this deal quick to bag yours.

View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $499.99 $349 at Best Buy

It seems Black Friday has all but wiped out stock of the Gears of War Ultimate bundle. Nevertheless, you'll find it for $150 off this week at Best Buy.View Deal

Xbox One deals in the UK

Xbox One S 1TB all digital | 3 games | £149 at Currys

This is the all-digital version of the Xbox One S console, so you won't be able to play discs. That said, this is the old 3-game bundle we've all come to recognise at a lower price than the usual £199 value.



View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | 2x games | £199.99 at Currys

This is a fantastic price on an Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thrown in for good measure. On top of that you're also getting Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7. While they're not new enough to get excited about by themselves, adding them to this already stellar bundle was always going to go down well.



View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB | 4 Gears games | Gears 5 | £199 at Game

This Gears 5 bundle comes with all the Gears goodness you could ask for. As well as the brand new Gears 5 game, you'll also get full downloads of Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4. There's also a free month of Xbox Live Gold as well.

View Deal

Xbox One X | 4 Gears games | Gears 5 | £449 £299 at Game

You can still grab an Xbox One X with this ultimate Gears of War bundle for a great price at Game this week. Play Gears 5, 4, 3, 2, and Gears of War Ultimate all included in this eye-wateringly low £299 price tag.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + 2 games| £299 at Currys

You can pick up a £299 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle from Currys this week and take home a brand new console with a recently released blockbuster game for far less than the original asking price. Plus you also get copies of Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 included here.View Deal

If you're looking for more of the best Xbox One X prices, we've been scouring the web to find all the bundles you should be looking at. If you've just bought your new console, you might also want to check out the best Game Pass deals or the best Xbox Live Gold prices around.