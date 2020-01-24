The world’s cheapest 5G smartphone costs less than $300

Xiaomi announced in December 2019 it would stop the production of the popular Mi Mix series.

It is therefore unsurprising to see the last in the series - the Mi Mix 3 - is being offered at a heavy discount. Even more exciting, the Mi Mix 3 5G version is also part of the clear out.

Over at AliExpress, the official Xiaomi store sells the device for $289 (with 64GB storage) and $309 for the 128GB version . For a small sum, you get a snappy Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM, a global firmware, plus a unique sliding mechanism that reveals a 24-megapixel front facing camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G - $289 at Aliexpress A remarkable deal on this fantastic smartphone. Don’t expect anything to rival it for value in 2020 - it's a very recent flagship being retired early for strategic reasons. The Mi Mix 3 will be missed by many users and is only available while stocks last.

It runs on Android 9.0 with the MIUI 10 overlay and doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack, wireless charging or the photo credentials of its competitors. But it is mightily cheap and boasts 5G capability.

Our reviewer was reasonably impressed by it, writing, “If you can get past the fact the Mi Mix 3 5G will accidentally slide open and start doing stuff when you take it out of your pocket every so often, it’s a great phone and among the most affordable 5G options around.”

As for the caveats, this product comes from mainland China and will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.