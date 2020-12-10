The world's best antivirus has 70% off - but only until Monday

Not only does Bitdefender hold the top spot in our countdown of the best antivirus software in the world, but right now it has the best value antivirus deals, too.

Bitdefender has slashed a mighty 70% off all three of its cybersecurity packages. That means you can get a whole year's worth of cover from as little as $18/£12.

Get 70% off Bitdefender for Cyber Monday: in the US | in the UK

And at these prices, you could go all out and get Bitdefender's all-singing all-dancing Total Security. That gives coverage of up to five devices, so you can protect your iOS or Android mobiles along with your Windows and Mac computers. It also adds in handy extra features like device optimization and a basic VPN.

You know it's a great discount, you know that it's market-leading antivirus - but you should also know that this internet security deal isn't going to last forever. You have until December 14 to grab it.

Bitdefender's antivirus deals with 70% off:

Best of the best Bitdefender Total Security - 70% off

US deal: $89.99 $27 | UK deal: £69.99 £21

Takes Bitdefender's virus protecting prowess and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. Covers five devices with the one sub to cover home computing and mobile - so this is definitely the best value for your money.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus - 70% off

US deal: $59.99 $18 | UK deal: £39.99 £12

Not only does Bitdefender's base-package have plenty of features, it's also straightforward to use and has very accurate malware blocking. With multi-layered protection, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 is super, affordable protection for your PC.

Bitdefender Internet Security - 70% off

US deal: $79.99 $24 | UK deal: £49.99 £15

For just a few dollars or pounds more, Bitdefender's Internet Security adds features like parental control and privacy firewalls. It can protect up to three PCs, making it great value for families or multiple account users.

Why do we think Bitdefender is the best antivirus?

There's a multitude of reasons why we rank Bitdefender as the world's best antivirus, all of paramount importance to the user.

The provider really does have all the bases covered when it comes to creating top-notch online security software. Naturally, it has powerful anti-malware and spam detection tools, but it's also incredibly easy to set up and use while having minimal impact on the performance of your devices.

Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best: