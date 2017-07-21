The Essential Phone release date is still a 'few weeks' away

The Essential Phone missed its initial June launch target, but the phone’s creator, Andy Rubin, says that it will arrive for those who pre-ordered “in a few weeks.”

In an email sent along to the phone’s buyers, Rubin stated that the Essential team is “going through certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers.” As The Verge notes, it’s strange that the delay stems from this issue since the Essential Phone is launching in the US exclusively with Sprint .

That said, the phone will also be made available unlocked, so it’s an assuring delay for non-Sprint customers in that testing with other carriers will ensure a solid experience. Or at least, that’s the hope.