The best MMO games 2018: live a second life on console and PC

Between RPG, FPS, and MMO, there are plenty of acronyms used in the gaming world that offer a convenient shorthand, but can often prove confusing to the uninitiated.

Here, we're going to touch on a genre that's confusing enough without piles of letters getting in the way: the MMO, or Massively Multiplayer Online game.

Even if you aren't familiar with the phrase MMO or MMORPG, we're willing to put a bag of gold on the notion that you've heard of at least one of the games that fall into either of these categories. Whether it's World of Warcraft or Runescape, at least one of them will have appeared in a banner ad in your browser at some point.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

MMOs are essentially expansive virtual worlds where you can live another life as an avatar of your choosing. They take time commitment, but given the sheer number of games in the genre and the amount of money they're known for bringing in, we think it's safe to say a second in-game life is an appealing proposition for a large proportion of the world.

Of course, a fun second life isn’t the same for everyone. Perhaps you want to play an elven mage in a high fantasy world; or if all that Game of Thrones stuff isn’t for you, maybe piloting your own space ship across the galaxy would be a better fit.

Once you’ve found your world, do you want to have complete freedom over what you do next, or would you like a detailed story to engage with? Is playing alongside your friends to defeat monsters and villains the idea of a good time, or would you rather be a lone wolf taking on every other player on a server?

No matter which of these scenarios appeals to you most, there’s probably an MMO game out there that will suit you. To make it easier to find the second life that you wish was your first, we’ve put together this list of the best massively multiplayer online games out there.