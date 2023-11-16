EVE Online has been rocked to the core as one player just stole several trillion ISK worth of assets

Massively multiplayer sci-fi sandbox game EVE Online has just witnessed one of the biggest heists in its two-decade history.

A respected and now former Fleet Commander of the 'Goonswarm' alliance, who goes by the name of Jay Amazingness, has betrayed friends and allies whom he has known for 10 years in order to rob the alliance blind.

It is reported (via Reddit) that Jay Amazingness has managed to destroy 52,670 clones as well as steal several trillion ISK (Interstellar Kredit) worth of assets, meaning we may be looking at the biggest ever loss of ISK for one alliance ever in EVE Online.

Asher Elias, the leader of the Goonswarm, a player-made alliance of corporations, has since come forward to comment on Jay Amazingness' betrayal. "It appears Jay Amazingness has gone f**kgoons and stolen stuff on his way out," Elias said in a Reddit post. "I've known Jay for a decade; I consider him a good friend. He recently came back to EVE, and I gave him director roles because I trust him; I would say that he's the person I trust the most in EVE. I don't know why it's happened.

"There is a small chance he was hacked, which I'm holding onto, but more likely, he just decided to do this. I hope he's ok. If he wanted to make his mark on EVE, I guess here it is. Personally, I'm very hurt."

Elias goes on to say that as an alliance and a coalition, they will be able to recover from this devastating loss, but sadly, the personal hurt will be felt for a long time to come.

On the other hand, some players witnessing the aftermath of this event seem overjoyed at all the backstabbing and drama. One Reddit user, Highspeedlimo, said, "I love this game; sure, other games can have betrayal, but this is what makes Eve.... EVE. Not useless b0tters getting fat fraternity [sic.] but players fighting and doing s**t like this."

While Jay Amazingness is yet to release an official statement concerning the incident, players have managed to find out that he has now joined the Pandemic Legion, a medium-sized alliance of currently 1300 members with a strong focus on PvP. According to a Reddit post, "the soul destroyer goes to the only place safe... the place with no soul left." The post goes on to report that "Pandemic Legion super and titan pilots were seen moving pods around the constellation upon Jay's arrival. One can't be too careful."

