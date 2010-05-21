Virgin Media responds to launch of Google TV

Virgin Media has told TechRadar that it is eager to launch its TiVo-powered new set-top boxes, following the announcement of a potential rival platform in Google TV.

Although Google TV had been mooted for weeks, the internet giant showed off how the platform would work and announced that the likes of Sony, Intel and Logitech are all already on board.

Some of the functionality apes that of the US TiVo platform that will form the basis of the new Virgin Media set-top boxes, due later this year, including a focus on search and collating multiple sources that include video on demand and internet clips.

TV times are changin'

"The way we're watching TV is clearly changing," a Virgin Media spokesman told TechRadar.

"Virgin Media was the first to bring the likes of BBC iPlayer to the living room TV and to help customers watch what they want, when they want.

"We're particularly excited about the launch of our TiVo-powered next-generation service later this year, which will offer Virgin Media customers a unique intuitive TV experience to help recommend and organise the vast digital world of entertainment."

So, aside from obviously not mentioning anything about Google TV, it is clear that Virgin Media will be keen to get its boxes to market and prove that it doesn't take an internet giant to provide our television entertainment.