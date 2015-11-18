Sky Q has some killer features – here are 7 of the best

Sky has unveiled its brave new world of television – with the Sky Q box headlining a suite of new products which may just be the perfect answer to your home entertainment demands.

At its heart, the new Sky Q service brings with it a hugely enhanced version of the Sky+ box, but also introduces a whole new UI, some killer features for those who buy extra boxes and, perhaps most significantly, the ability to transfer your recordings to your tablet or phone.

Of course, all of this will come at a cost – which has yet to been revealed – but we've been mightily impressed with what we've seen so far.

So what are these standout features? Read on…