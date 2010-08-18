Panasonic backtracks on 2D-to-3D conversion plans

Panasonic has announced that two new 3D TVs for the US market will feature 2D-to-3D conversion technology inside, despite the company speaking out against the tech in the past.

The snappily titled TC-P42G25 and TC-P50GT25 range of televisions are set to debut in the US this year.

The 42-inch version of the GT25 range will be among the smallest 3D TVs in the market when it launches and is targeted at 3D gamers.

Sushi shock

The addition of 2D-to-3D conversion is a surprising one for Panasonic. The company's senior vice president, Bob Perry, is quoted in an upcoming Home Cinema Choice article about the technology and said that Panasonic wouldn't use the conversion technology on its TVs "just as a sushi bar should promise never to serve fake sushi-like food."

In short: it was pure Full HD 3D or nothing for Panasonic.

This was backed by Panasonic Europe's TV chief Fabrice Estornel explaining to HCC previously: "We don't think it's right to confuse consumers this early on with second-rate conversion technology."

Fast forward and now Panasonic is following in the footsteps of Samsung and will be implementing the technology – which we are now guessing is first rate.

Although there is no UK release date for the TC-P42G25 and TC-P50GT25 range, we do expect to see them at IFA 2010, where we will judge for ourselves if the fake 'sushi' tastes as good as the real stuff.

For more on 2D-3D conversion, check out an exclusive feature in the latest edition of Home Cinema Choice - part of the TechRadar network - on sale 26 August.