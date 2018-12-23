TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Auslogics DiskDefrag Pro free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Peel back the 23rd door on our free downloads advent calendar to discover Auslogics DiskDefrag Pro. This PC optimization tool is a cut above Windows' built-in defrag app, letting you optimize files that are inaccessible during system operation, including the registry, paging file and hibernation file.
- Download Auslogics DiskDefrag Pro and use license key Q2LSE-X9BY7-K9WWE-9JR3W-5D3JR to activate
Auslogics DiskDefrag Pro uses four algorithms to optimize file placement on your hard drive, ensuring fast and efficient operation. It also offers multiple scheduling options to maintain consistently high drive speeds.
You also get a disk cleanup and checkup tool, which clears temporary files from your hard drive before defragging for a bigger performance boost.
Auslogics Disk Defrag's scheduler lets you decide when your drive are defragged, but you can also perform tasks manually or use the Auto Defragmentation mode to correct fragmentation as soon as it happens.
If that all sounds a little complicated, don't worry; Auslogics Disk Defrag Pro features a smart defragmentation wizard that makes it easy to choose the right settings based on your PC, and the way you use it, suggesting algorithms that will give optimum results.
