Teachers call for more computers in schools

Computers are becoming an integral part of the learning experience, with teachers across the UK calling for more hardware in the classroom, new research has found.

A report from Lenovo surveying two thousand teachers across the UK found that the number one tech priority for UK teachers is more computers for students.

And with the workplace of the future set to be more technology-centred than ever before, it is increasingly down to schools to bring children and students up to speed with the latest software and hardware.

Capacity

The report, carried out in partnership with the CEBR, found that nearly half of students access school computers at least four times a week, with the most common digital skills taught in the curriculum are Microsoft Word and coding.

However, teachers believed that the current school curriculum needs to be changed in order to equip students on the technologies of the future including machine learning and artificial intelligence.

When it comes to the teachers themselves, there was often a disparity in how they used technology to better carry out their jobs, with 21 percent of teachers still performing some or all their administrative tasks manually.

This could be due to a lack of knowledge, however, as behind having more computers in schools, the need for higher availability of training on the use of technology was ranked the most important need for teachers.

Despite these apparent shortcomings, many teachers still felt the level of technology in schools was not correct, as only 42 percent said they believed the use of technology is currently about right.

The study found that only three percent of respondents worked at schools where all students are equipped with laptops or tablets that they can bring home - a statistic that Lenovo is hoping to improve with its range of new educational-focused Chromebooks.