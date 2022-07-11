Tango Networks partners with EE to turn any mobile phone into a business line

Audio player loading…

Tango Networks has agreed a deal with BT Wholesale to use EE’s 4G and 5G network to power a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) capable of turning into mobile phone into a dedicated business line.

‘Mobile-X Extend’ expands the reach of Tango’s unified communications infrastructure so virtually any device can be integrated into the platform and make use of business specific features such as call transfer and holding.

The native experience means devices use a business phone number and allowance without the need to download a specific application, while customers retain control and visibility over employee communications.

Tango Networks UC

This includes the ability to capture and record business voice and text for regulatory or efficiency purposes.

Tango Networks says the deal is good news for its channel partners who will be able to offer business communications supported by EE’s speed, coverage, and reliability.

“Consumer-oriented use cases, features and pricing models have dominated the development of the mobile communications industry,” said Andrew Bale, Tango Networks’ Executive Vice President.

“That all changes with Tango Extend, a mobile network built for business and designed to be controlled by businesses. Now with our partnership with BT Wholesale enabling access to the EE network, the reach and quality of these communications will be second to none and truly business class.”

“We’re pleased to be providing Tango Networks customers with access to our fantastic EE mobile network,” said Alex Tempest, managing director of BT Wholesale. “We’ll be supporting them as they roll out services for companies with distributed workforces, including remote and mobile-based colleagues.”