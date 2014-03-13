Government to give kids cyber security lessons

The UK government thinks it is wise to train 11-14 year old cyber security skills under its plans for new higher-level and advanced apprenticeships.

According to the Cyber Security Skills: Business Perspectives and Government's Next Steps report, teachers will get training to enable them to teach pupils about cyber security.

Support will also be available for universities that come up with new ideas to improve cyber security teaching. There will also be a new internship scheme will help provide students with the work experience employers are looking for.

Competitive advantage

Universities and Science Minister David Willetts said that countries that can manage cyber security risks have a clear competitive advantage.

He said: "By ensuring cyber security is integral to education at all ages, we will help equip the UK with the professional and technical skills we need for long-term economic growth."

David Pepper, representing the professional institutions in the Cyber Security Skills Alliance, added that the national shortage of cyber skills is a key issue for businesses and government in the fight against the growing threat from cyber crime.

The report calls for new e-skills UK employer-led cyber security Higher and Advanced level Apprenticeship schemes and new e-skills UK projects to develop Key Stage 3 learning materials and training for teachers.

E-skills UK will roll-out its Secure Futures schools campaign in London, Greater Manchester and Sussex with the support of employers, following a successful pilot in Worcestershire.