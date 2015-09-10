How to install Windows 10 via USB or DVD

After many, many months of testing, Windows 10 is finally available. Microsoft's latest brings a number of welcome improvements to the table, and you may count yourself among the many that are planning to upgrade.

From an easy upgrade in Windows update if you reserved your copy, to the included USB stick if you go for a retail purchase, Microsoft provides plenty of options for installing Windows 10.

However, if you purchased a product key online, or simply lose your original installation media down the line and want to perform a clean install, you may want to create your own DVD drive or USB stick as a failsafe, otherwise known as a bootable disc or a boot disc or boot drive.

This could come in handy if you're trying to install on a new machine without an OS currently on board, or if something goes horribly wrong with your current install.

Thankfully, this isn't as difficult as it sounds, and we're going to give you a step-by-step guide to installing Windows 10 from your own USB stick or DVD.

Once Windows 10 is installed, make sure you check out our collection of how to guides to help you get the most out of the new operating system.