5 things you should know about Windows as a Service

The Windows 10 Home edition comes with automatic system updates; you have to be using Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise to be able to delay or turn off feature updates. If you keep updates on, you'll always have the latest version of Windows, which Microsoft calls the 'current branch'.

If you want to get previews of new features before everyone else, you can join the Windows Insider program and get Windows 10 preview builds. This system offers different 'rings' you can join depending on how adventurous you are (those on the fast ring get updates sooner, but they're likely to encounter more bugs as a result).

For businesses, there are two things to think about with updates. One is that the branches are slightly different. The Current Branch for Business (which is available for both Windows Pro and Enterprise) gets security updates straight away, and feature updates regularly – but not until the current branch for consumers has had those features for several months (long enough to show that there aren't any problems with them).

Windows 10 Enterprise customers with Software Assurance who have PCs running critical systems where they can't risk changes and incompatibilities can also opt for the Long Term Servicing branch that gets security and critical updates (via Windows Update for Windows Server Update Services), but doesn't get feature updates for the five or ten years of mainstream and extended support.

New Long Term Servicing branches with some new features will be released (probably at the same two to three year interval that service packs used to arrive at) and you'll be able to upgrade to the next Long Term Servicing branch when it comes out. You can also switch PCs between current and Long Term Service branches.

The other option businesses have is the free Windows Update for Business option for Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise. This gives you the same updates, but with more control over exactly when they roll out. You can put different PCs into different distribution rings, so enthusiastic users get new features more quickly and critical teams like the finance department get them more slowly.

You can also set maintenance windows – that could mean no PCs get rebooted for updates during business hours, or no-one in the finance department will have their PC rebooted for an update during the last week of the quarter when they're working on financial reports.