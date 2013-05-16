SAP adds HANA support to Business One

Software giant SAP is pitiching its HANA in-memory database platform at small businesses, with an announcement that version 9.0 will be included in its Business One management application.

SAP says that, by using HANA as a data source, companies will be able to use Business One with new analytical applications that include predictive capabilities. It claims this can speed up common reporting processes such as for balance sheets, inventory turnover and sales analysis.

The move follows SAP's announcement that HANA-powered versions of its ERP Business Suite range had gone on general sale.

The new version of Business One, which runs on Microsoft SQL and was announced yesterday at the Sapphire NOW conference in Florida, can be deployed on premise or in the cloud and is accessible from mobile devices.

Added functions

SAP says the latest version of Business One also includes new capabilities for business partner and warehouse management, infrastructure and inventory management.

It can also be integrated with collaborative enterprise supplier network Ariba, which SAP says allows customers to manage connections with buyers in an automated manned from within Business One.

An SAP representative told TRPro that version 9.0 of Business One is being initially made available to customers on a trial period before becoming generally available in the second half of the year.

"SAP Business One will support or natively run on SAP HANA," she said. "To make sure we deliver best in class software, we offer new releases with new features in a protected mode first, before we make it generally available."