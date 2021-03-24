Sky makes major play for UK SMB broadband market

Sky is launching a dedicated broadband service for SMBs, arguing that better connectivity will help small businesses drive the UK’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Over the past 15 years, Sky has transitioned from a satellite television company into a true quad-play provider of broadband, television, landline, and mobile services.

It now has more than six million home broadband subscribers, making it the second largest player in the market after BT.

Sky business broadband

The firm now wants to replicate this success in the business sector by addressing what it believes to common complaints with existing propositions. Its entry into a market that has seen TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Vodafone court customers in recent years has been influenced by parent Comcast’s business operations in the US.

Sky will draw on Comcast’s expertise in America, with its software and services providing the foundation for business-specific features.

‘Sky Connect’ promises speeds of up to 76Mbps, offer 4G backup if there is an outage, and a business grade phone system with advanced call management features and free UK calls. Customers are protected by integrated anti-malware and phishing protection, while there is also the option to offer public Wi-Fi to guests and visitors as an additional service.

The launch will also create more than 1,000 jobs in customer service, sales, and at head office. A dedicated contact centre in Leeds will provide support, while all customers will benefit from professional installation.

“Covid-19 has had a huge impact on small British businesses, with many moving online to survive,” said Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK & Europe, Sky. “We’re launching Sky Connect now, and plan to create up to a thousand new jobs across the UK, because we know British businesses will come out fighting and we want to be there to help.

“Small businesses are the growth engine of our economy and we believe they deserve better – better products and technology; clearer contracts, and exceptional customer service.”