Sky broadband down for UK customers - here's what you need to know

Sky broadband customers across the south of England are currently unable to access the internet due to a service outage.

Users are reporting an amber internet light appearing on their router, indicating connection is unavailable.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, issue reports began to spike at roughly 06:00am BST, peaking just before 09:00am BST as millions logged on to begin their working day from home. More than 2,000 outage reports have been submitted throughout the morning.

The areas affected by the outage include Cornwall, London, Exmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth.

Sky broadband outage

While outages have been reported across the south of England, the first reports came in from customers in Cornwall, which Sky acknowledged in a tweet.

“We’re aware that some customers in the area are reporting an amber internet light on their router. Our support teams are currently investigating this issue,” it read.

Following a 3-hour investigation, the Sky Help Team confirmed outages in Cornwall, but not issues experienced by customers in other areas.

“After investigation by the support teams we are now able to confirm that there is a multiple exchange outage in [Cornwall]. We are working hard to put a fix in place,” it tweeted.

It’s not yet known whether the outage was associated with unusual strain caused by the surge in remote working brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Affected customers are advised to keep an eye on Sky’s service status page here .