PS5 stock tracker claims 'huge third shipment' will hit UK today

Many are still scouring the web for more PS5 restocks, and if you're among them there might just be light at the end of the tunnel. Rumors suggest that more chances to buy PS5 will hit the UK today, with a "huge third wave of shipment" set to land more consoles on the shelves over the next week, beginning with more restocks today.

According to the PS5 stock tracker account Ps5Instant, which uses bots to sniff out whenever Sony’s elusive console reappears, the first week of January could be when “most” retailers receive more stock. That first week is all but done with now, but rumored dates point to January 7 and January 12 specifically for more PS5 restocks.

ℹ So looks like its pretty much confirmed that most retailers are expecting 3rd shipment of stock by Jan 7th... however unsure how ports situation will affect this. But delay cant be more than a few days at best #PS5 #PS5UK #ps5stockuk #ps5ukstock #ps5restockDecember 27, 2020

The account also claims that BT and EE will also get more PS5 stock on January 7, which could be a boon for BT and EE customers who want to buy a PlayStation 5. While it's hard to verify these claims, it's worth making a note and keeping an eye out today just in case.

ℹ BT & EE will have stock on the 7th of January. I wish every one of you a Merry Christmas. For those who only received a PS5 controller today, remember you can try it out using PS4 remote play or DS4Windows (Github PC). #PS5 #PS5UK #ps5stock #ps5restock #ps5ukstock #144hzDecember 26, 2020

The PS5 has continued to flash in and out of stock at various retailers in the US, but stock has been a lot harder to find in the UK ever since pre-orders opened back on September 19, 2020.

To make matters worse, the PS5 has been targeted by scalpers, bots and even thieves which has made stock even more scarce. Many have succumbed to paying over the odds to resellers and scalpers out of sheer desperation, with some users being scammed by fake PS5 listings.

One PS5, please

It's likely that PS5 stock will be easier to find during 2021, particularly as the initial wave of early adopters has now passed and Sony has had more time to refine its supply chain. We'll be checking all the major retailers regularly so you don't miss out when new stock does appear, so keep it locked to TechRadar for future updates.

While PS5 stock continues to be sold out as of writing, we've rounded up a selection of handy quick buy links so you can check all the retailers quickly and easily below.

Not in the UK? Check out the latest PS5 stock levels in the US below.

Today's best PS5 deals PlayStation 5 Console +... ShopTo.Net £561.85 View PRE-ORDER Sony PlayStation 5... eBay £675 View PRE-ORDER Sony PlayStation 5... eBay £710 View Sony PlayStation 5 PS5 Disc... eBay £899 View Show More Deals