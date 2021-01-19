Update: PS5 stock is now sold out at Game, even if you're in the queue

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Game briefly had PS5 stock but has now sold out. A queue system was in place, which meant that if you were stuck at the back of the line, it's likely you missed out.

An out of stock message appeared for those still waiting, and we've confirmed that once you make it through, you'll be presented with a generic landing page with no place to buy. If you're still queuing, then, you can save yourself some time and disappointment by closing your tab.

The PS5 has been in extremely high demand ever since pre-orders began back in September, and the console continues to be almost impossible hard to find. When stock does appear, it's snapped up at lightning speed, so be prepared to act fast if you make it through.

PS5: £449.99 at Game

OUT OF STOCK Game has PS5 in stock once again, but there's a queue system in place. We've seen wait times of over 45+ minutes already, so you'll have to be patient. There's also no guarantee any units will be available once you make it through, so bear that in mind. It's also unclear if you will have to pay extra as part of a bundle.View Deal

If you missed out on Game's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear in 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.