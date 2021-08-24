PS5 restock is now available at Very

The latest PS5 restock is now live at Very with a selection of bundles available to buy.

The option to buy either the standard console by itself or a Digital Edition bundle is flicking in and out of stock so your best option is to get either a game or some accessories alongside it. Bundles up for grabs include PS5 consoles with Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, an additional DualSense controller, a Pulse 3D Headset, or a combination of some of these extras.

As always, we're expecting this latest batch of consoles to sell out within minutes so you'll want to act fast if you've been after a PS5. You can always keep an eye on our page dedicated to where to buy PS5 for all the latest restock updates.

PS5 restock at Very

PS5 restock from £449.99 at Very

A selection of bundles is available to buy from Very in their latest PS5 restock. The cheapest option includes a console with a copy of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for £509.98. You can also add an additional DualSense controller, or pick up a controller and Pulse 3D Headset instead.

View Deal

PS5 restocks are occurring on about a fortnightly basis at the moment at various retailers in the UK. After a restock at Game last week, Very is the latest to have a drop.

Looking ahead, the next restock of PS5 consoles is expected at Amazon and AO this week. Of course, these rumoured dates are all subject to change. Either way, we'll be sure to let you know about it as soon as we hear anything. Or you can check the links below for even more retailers that are stocking the PS5.