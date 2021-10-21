PS5 restock: Game now live with more consoles and bundles

The latest PS5 restock is now live at UK retailer Game with a number of consoles and bundles available to buy.

Know that only the disc console is available to buy – there will be no Digital Edition consoles in this latest PS5 restock at Game.

There are multiple bundles to choose between, though, featuring a number of top PS5 games and accessories. Don't expect any big PS5 deals, but you'll find the best value options include a console with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and either Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Ghost of Tsushima. Others chuck in extra accessories such as the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

If you do score a big win today, be sure to join us over the coming weeks as we bring you all the best PS5 Black Friday deals. Why not pair up that new console purchase with a few cheap PS5 games, discounted accessories or a Black Friday PS5 SSD deal when the yearly mega-sale gets underway?

PS5 restock at Game

PS5 PS5 consoles and bundles: from £449.99 at Game

In addition to the console by itself, Game will also offer a number of PS5 bundles as part of the latest restock. History shows that these are your best chance of getting a console as they remain in stock for much longer. Additions include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, FIFA 22, Ghost of Tsushima as well as extra accessories such as the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset. View Deal

As is tradition, we're fully expecting this latest PS5 restock to sell out in a matter of minutes. That said, Game stock drops have usually lasted a little longer than normal as the queue system does filter through wannabe buyers slowly. Even if you're stuck for a long time it's best to hold firm as you may still be able to bag a console.

If you're unfortunate and unsuccessful this time around, do stick with TechRadar as we'll do our best to keep you up to date with where to buy the PS5. We're following all the latest PS5 restock news at every top retailer in the UK and US alongside all the best Black Friday deals this November.

