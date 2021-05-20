PS5 restock: Game PS5 stock has now sold out

Update: Game has now sold out of its latest PS5 stock allocation. If you're still in the queue it might be worth sticking around until the end, but we'd keep our expectations in check. We'll be keeping an eye out for the next retailer to get PS5 restock, so stay tuned to TechRadar for more.

The next PS5 restock is now live. Game has just dropped another selection of PS5 bundles, which includes both the PS5 Digital Edition and standard console. The PS5 is also available to purchase on its own for £449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is £359.99, but we'd highly recommend opting for a bundle if you're desperate to get a PS5 before they're gone.

In the US? Check out our US PS5 restock tracker

Picking one of the bundle options may be more expensive, but the higher price tag is likely dissuade scalpers or those who want to pick up a second console on the cheap. There's also a far greater chance that the standalone options will sell out first, so don't waste your time queuing for those when you could grab a bundle instead.

As we've come to expect, Game's website has a queuing system in place for things that are in particular high demand. Wait times will vary depending on when you managed to join, and there's no guarantee that stock will be available once your wait time is up. However, it's worth being diligent and sticking it out until the end as we have seen people have success, even after a long wait.

Game has been a reliable source for PS5 stock updates in the UK, though it hasn't been as consistent in recent weeks. Unsurprisingly, its allocation tends to sell out extremely fast so make sure you have all the details you need to hand so you can checkout quickly.

It's important to note that these orders are pre-orders, too, with the console expected to ship on May 28. Those who opt for Priority Insured delivery can get the console a little earlier.

Where to buy PS5: all the retailers checked

PS5 deals:

PS5 bundles in stock at Game

OUT OF STOCK Game has various PS5 bundles available, but predictably, they won't last long. The console can be bought on its own, but we expect these to sell out almost instantly as they're the cheapest option and most desirable. You'll have more luck trying to pick up a bundle, then, with the more expensive ones likely to stick around longer. View Deal

The PS5 continues to be one of the hottest products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console.

Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. This is a great chance to pick up the elusive PlayStation 5, then, so don't miss out.

If you do miss out on Game's PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.