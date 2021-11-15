PS5 restock: consoles sell out in minutes at PlayStation Direct store UK

Update: this PS5 restock from Sony looks like it's all been snapped up now - sorry folks. You might want to still try your luck with this link here but it's going straight to the landing page for us.

If you're looking to score a PS5 restock this side of Black Friday your best bet could be over at the Playstation Direct UK - which has just launched a new queue for consoles today.

Simply follow this link and you'll be placed in a queue for your console. We don't know how many consoles are up for grabs here (or which types) so it's best to get in sooner rather than later.

If you're lucky enough to get through you'll hear a chiming sound to let you know your number's up. Make sure your device audio is on if you're planning on doing other things in the background.

It's likely that both standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles will be on sale here. Note - if you go for a Digital Edition you won't have a physical 4K Blu-Ray drive, so bear that in mind if you prefer to use disks or have a large library of PS4 titles you're planning on playing via back-compatibility.

As stated, this could be the last time to grab a console this side of Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021. It's likely Sony is making a push to get more stock on the shelves in time for these big sales events but it's hard to know for certain. Either way, make sure you get in that queue quickly.

The PS5 continues to be one of the most popular products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console. We'll be rounding up all the best PS5 Black Friday deals in November, where we expect to see numerous games and accessories on sale.

Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, so we expect stock to remain constrained throughout the year.