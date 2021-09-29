Hurry! PS5 restock at Game now offering both standalone consoles and bundles

Game has just dropped a PS5 restock this morning - including both standalone and bundles with leading games and accessories.

Note - Game operates a queuing system for all purchases. Wait times can be quite lengthy (sometimes an hour) and don't automatically get you a console. It's worth being diligent though - many people have scored a PS5 even after waiting a while.

As always, we recommend acting quickly here - not just because you'll get a priority place in the queue, but also because the PS5 still sells out rapidly. As of writing it's looking like most bundles and standalone consoles are still in stock - with the exception of a few - but that's likely to change as soon as the queues build-up. Currently, delivery estimates are 11th October for these PS5 restocks.

Game's last PS5 restock was around two weeks ago now and it looks like fortnightly drops are becoming fairly commonplace now. Argos, Currys, and Very have all had fairly recent restocks too, although they don't tend to have the number of bundle options that Game does. Is the PS5 becoming easier to buy? Consoles are still selling out extremely quickly in the UK but it does look like Sony is at least trying to make good on its promise of delivering 10 million PS5 units by the end of the year.

Today's PS5 restock at Game:

