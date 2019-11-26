The best cheap PS4 bundles, deals and prices in the November sales

Black Friday is certainly heating up, and with the weekend's excellent PS4 bundle deals still in stock you'll be happy to find some amazing prices on the Slim and Pro models this week. If you're looking for a cheap PS4 bundle deal, this week is a fantastic time to buy, with prices as low as £239 on the Slim and £290 on the Pro. You're in for a great time too, as so many of the best PS4 games are super cheap nowadays. You've got plenty of great titles to enjoy for far less than they originally sat on store shelves for, and over the Black Friday sales you'll have more than enough opportunity to take advantage of even lower game prices. Naturally, lots of the below PS4 bundles come with the hottest games. And yes, we've tracked down the new Limited Edition Days of Play PS4 for you too.

We're on the hunt for the lowest PS4 prices all year round, so we aren't easily fooled by the fake deals that don't actually save you any money over buying the games individually. We're here to help save you as much money as possible. We also want you to play the games everyone's shouting about which is why we're going the extra mile to track down PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles with the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, Days Gone, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. Sometimes though, you can get a load of older games with a cheap PS4 for even less money, so we'll keep our eyes out for those offers too.

We're starting to see PS4 bundle prices reflect the upcoming Black Friday shopping season, so there really isn't a better time to buy!

This page lists the best cheap PS4 prices in the UK, but we also have dedicated guides for US readers and our Australian ones too. Below you'll find a comparison chart that automatically pulls in the freshest and cheapest PS4 deals from UK retailers, followed by our hand-picked selection of the best PS4 bundles that offer the best value discounts on the additional software or accessories. After those deals you'll find we've also covered the same options for the PS4 Pro prices.

The best Black Friday PS4 deals

Black Friday is upon us, and these PS4 bundles have just been either restocked by the retailer or reduced significantly in price in preparation for the big day. Whether you're looking to upgrade to the PS4 Pro or find a steal of a bundle featuring your favourite games, Black Friday is always an exciting time for Sony fans. Lucky for you, we've put together a Black Friday deals page so you can shop all the top sales from one place.

Cheap PS4 deals

The PS4 Slim is... slimmer, quieter and smaller

The PS4 Slim launched (with no games included) in September 2016 for around £259 (500GB) or £310 (1TB) and has now replaced the original fatter PS4. The new console is smaller, lighter, more power efficient and cheaper than the remaining stock of the older PlayStation 4 deals nowadays, so you're not paying more for the refined tech. We'd advise you check out the cheap PS4 bundles further down this page as many of them are cheaper than buying the console on its own or you can get a lot more for a spending a bit extra on top.

You'll often find that the most attractive way to get a cheap PS4 is with a bundle with extra hardware or extra games. These are the best PS4 bundle prices currently available in the UK – we update these deals on a regular basis.

Cheap PS4 bundles

PS4 Slim 500GB | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £234.99 at eBay (Boss Deals)

You can get a PS4 Slim console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for a bargain price today. You can also get this bundle at Game for £249 if you prefer.

PS4 Slim 500GB | FIFA 20 | £239.85 at eBay (Boss Deals)

This PS4 bundle comes in just under £240 with a copy of FIFA 20 thrown in. You can also get this bundle at Game for £249 if you prefer.

PS4 Slim | Death Stranding | 2 months Now TV | £249 at Game

This is one of the only Death Stranding bundles we've seen going, so snap it up fast from Game. £249 gets you a 500GB console, the Death Stranding game, and a 2 month Now TV pass - a great deal on a brand new blockbuster title and a console.

PS4 Slim | Days Gone | £249 at Game

We'd maybe hang on for a bit longer as we'd hope to see a PS4 bundle like this for less this close to Black Friday as Days Gone has been out for a while now. This offer does come with free two-month pass for Now TV, which is better than some of the similar deals happening on this bundle right now at least.

PS4 Slim | Marvel's Spider-Man | £249 at Game

If swinging through the streets of Manhattan is more your game, you can pick up this bundle that includes Spider-Man instead. You're also getting two months of Now TV for when you need to take a thumb break too.

PS4 Slim | Fortnite DLC | two controllers | £249 at Currys

You can take the Fortnite Neo Versa pack or leave it, but those two extra DualShock 4 controllers make this bundle a steal. Each one will set you back around £50 so getting two in a package that costs the same as the console itself is a deal many won't be able to turn down. Better yet, it comes with six months of Spotify Premium for free.

Limited Edition 1TB Days of Play PS4 Slim | £249.95 at Game Collection

This brand new limited edition Days of Play PS4 Slim won't be around for long at the standard price if previous editions have been anything to go by. The exclusive steel black colour adds a bit of extra class to the chassis and this is actually a half-decent price for a 1TB PS4 anyways. Expect this to rocket past £300 once stock thins out.

Want to look through some more cheap PS4 deals? It's ok, you're only hurting our feelings a little. The links below will take you straight to the PS4 console deals section of the following websites, just in-case you fancy digging out a bargain of your own.

Cheap PS4 Pro deals

The PS4 that offers 4K HDR gaming and Netflix

Essentially, the PS4 Pro is a 4K upgrade of the current PS4, rather than a 'next-gen' console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine allows game developers to include 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range options in their games, so expect the like of Death Stranding, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, God of War, Uncharted 4, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more to look even better on a HDR-enabled 4K TV. You'll also be able to stream 4K content from Netflix and YouTube. Want to get the right TV? Then check out our cheap 4K TV sales and deals page. We've seen big discounts as Sony fights off the latest Xbox One X deals too.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty Modern Warfare | £290 at Amazon

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is included in this PS4 Pro deal, offering a brand new blockbuster game with your Pro purchase. This is an amazing saving on the standard bundle price you'll find at other retailers, so grab this deal while it lasts.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Amazon

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 and a new PS4 Pro for an amazing price at Amazon. You can also add Rage 2 to your bundle and pay £309.99 instead.

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £299 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle costs a fair bit more than this week's other deals with a brand new game, but if you've no interest in FIFA or COD then this is the one for you. It does come with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Uncharted 4 | £309 at Game

This Call of Duty Modern Warfare bundle by itself has been far more expensive over the past few weeks - including a copy of Uncharted 4 and knocking the price down to £309 is Game's Black Friday offering.

PS4 Pro | Marvel's Spider-Man | Fortnite Neo Versa | £299 at Currys

Pick up this PS4 Pro with Marvel's Spider-Man and some Fortnite swag for just £299 at Currys this week. This is a Black Friday deal, so be sure to get in there soon if you're interested in taking advantage of this low price.

PS4 Pro | The Division 2 | Fortnite DLC | £299 at Argos

The Division 2 is one of the hottest online shooters this year and still going strong as is the free Battle Royale shooter, Fortnite. This is a great deal for a PS4 Pro with The Division 2 on its own, so the extra DLC and V-bucks for Fortnite is a nice bonus.

PS4 Pro | Detroit: Become Human | 1x Blu-Ray | £299 at Argos

Detroit: Become Human rarely sees life in a bundle, but this week Argos have included it in their PS4 Pro Black Friday offerings. You can pick pick up God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, or Spider-Man if you prefer, but this configuration represents the most value. You can also choose between a free copy of Spider-Man Homecoming or Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as well. If you're a Fortnite fan, you might as well pick up this bundle that throws in some extra Neo Versa swag for the same price.



PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £299 at Very

Red Dead Redemption 2 may be a slightly older game than Call of Duty Modern Warfare, but still goes for between £50 and £60. If COD isn't your thing you could always trade the M4 for a dusty revolver and explore the world of the wild West.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deals

If you're buying a PS4, you'll probably need a cheap PlayStation Plus deal too. PlayStation Plus (aka PS Plus or PS+) allows you to play PS4 games online, along with access to the Instant Game Collection, a bunch of free games for PS4, PS3 and Vita each month. The default price for a year is £50. We can do better than that though, so check out our selection of the best PlayStation Plus deals.