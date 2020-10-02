Power 50 2020: 10-2 revealed

After months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the next nine members of the 2020 Power 50.
As part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 digital winners week, we are counting down the 50 most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
Every single person in this list has imbued their organisation with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade. Their influence is such that it goes beyond their existing roles.
We will be revealing ten nominees every day this week, was we count down to the reveal of our 2020 Person of the Year award on Friday September 25.
- And you can find out all the winners of every category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 here!
Congratulations to:
2. Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer
3. Mark Evans, CEO, O2
4. Conor Pierce, Corporate VP Mobile & IT, Samsung UK & Ireland
5. Alex Baldock, CEO, Dixons Carphone
6. Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK
7. Ettienne Brandt, MD Consumer / CFO, BT Consumer
8. Oliver Dowden, Digital Minister, UK Government
9. Howard Watson, CTIO, BT Group
10. Scott Petty, CTO, Vodafone UK
11. Brendan O'Reilly, CTO, O2
12. Nina Bibby, CMO, O2
13. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
14. Derek McManus, COO, O2
15. Gerry McQuade , CEO, BT Enterprise
16. Robert Finnegan, CEO, Three UK & Three Ireland
17. Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices, Products & Partnerships – Consumer, EE
18. Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK
19. Amanda Lambert, People and Customer Director, Three
20. James Kitto, VP Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland
21. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, Huawei UK Consumer Business Group
22. Jon Shaw, Head of UK Consumer Sales Operations, Vodafone UK
23. Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2
24. Tom Denyard, CEO, Tesco Mobile
25. Jeff Dodds, COO, Virgin Media
26. Mark Allsop, COO, Dixons Carphone
27. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL
28. Pierre Coppin, Director Marketing Mobile, Sky Mobile
29. Simon Woodman, UK Mobile Director, Exertis
30. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader/GM, Wireless/Mobile, Amazon UK
31. Susan Buttsworth, COO, Three UK
32. Ed Connolly, CCO, Dixons Carphone
33. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom
34. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data
35. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google
36. Maria Fernandez, SMB Sales Director, O2
37. Kate Beaumont, Director Innovation, Technology & Services, Samsung UK & Ireland
38. Graham Long, Director UK & Ireland, Huawei Consumer Business Group
39. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
40. David Lawson, Managing Director, AO Retail
41. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group
42. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie
43. Richard Baxendale, Chief Business Development Officer, Brightstar
44. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
45. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom
46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
47. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
48. Jason Smith, Head of Mobile Business unit, UK and Ireland, Sony Europe
49. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution
50. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive
- To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here
The 2020 Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
SAVE THE DATE! Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer. For its 19th year we're celebrating the best Manufacturers, Retailers, Networks, Distributors and Dealers on June 24 2021.
TO PARTNER: hazel.eccles@futurenet.com
FOR CATEGORIES & CRITERIA: charlie.southwood@futurenet.com