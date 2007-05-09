Skype wants you to get personal

The user interface for Skype 3.2 has been given a full overhaul

Net calling software Skype is to increase its focus on personalisation - a tactic well used by its rival Microsoft Windows Live Messenger . The latest 3.2 release of the client also enables you to keep family contacts together in a single place.

The user interface has been redesigned and you can add a picture of yourself using the video snapshot feature. Skype says this builds on the popularity of Skype video calling - nearly a fifth of all Skype calls are now made with video.

Version 3.2 enables you to import address books from your GMail, Yahoo Mail or Windows Live Hotmail account as well.

Carter Adamson, director of desktop products for Skype, said: "We feel we've hit the mark with the latest version. Now you can really individualise your profile."

More than 196 million users are registered with Skype, though the company is notoriously cagey about how many of these are actually active users.