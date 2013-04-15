WIN! A Google Nexus 4 and Google Nexus 7

Here's your chance to get your hands on the excellent Google Nexus 4 (16GB) smartphone and Google Nexus 7 (32GB) tablet, courtesy of TalkTalk.

The Nexus 4 phone has some of the best specs around and make no mistake – this is the best Nexus handset so far by a long shot.

The screen is great, the power under the hood is more than enough and it feels every inch a top-end handset - we love the Nexus 4 and can't recommend it highly enough.

The Google Nexus 7 7-inch tablet managed to gain four and a half stars in our in-depth review, and is one of the best slates currently on the market.

The Nexus 7 has a build quality which is on par with Apple, great battery life and in general it's just a well-packaged and impressively thought-out tablet.

TalkTalk Mobile offers the latest smartphones and tablets at low prices, reserved exclusively for TalkTalk customers. One of these great deals is that, for just £30 a month, TalkTalk Mobile is offering a Google Nexus 4 by LG smartphone and a Google Nexus 7 Tablet.

This perfect combination works together to sync emails, files and apps seamlessly across both devices.

To celebrate this incredible offer, available here, TalkTalk and TechRadar are giving away a Google Nexus 4 by LG smartphone and Nexus 7 tablet to one lucky winner!

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize simply click here to enter the competition.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Jeremy Santhouse.