Logitech Gamepad leaks, turns your iPhone 5S into a portable console

Mobile gaming might be about to get a lot easier, if leaks regarding Logitech's new iPhone game controller case are to be believed.

The leaks come courtesy of Twitters famous @evleaks, who posted images of the controller to his feed, complete with an iPhone 5 sat at the centre - seeing as the iPhone 5S is the same size you can expect Apple's lasted phone to fit in here too. No word on whether it'll work with the iPhone 5C though.

To help you play the latest edition of Angry Birds, the controlled comes complete with D-pad and A, B, X and Y buttons, as well as what appear to be R and L shoulder buttons, similar to those on the PSP Vita.

There's no word on price or release date, so watch this space!

