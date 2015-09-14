Is Facebook making a VR-ready video app?

Facebook may be looking to get the world ready for virtual reality with a new report suggesting the company is working on an app for 360-degree videos.

Sources 'familiar with the matter' have told the Wall Street Journal that the social media giant is preparing a standalone app that supports spherical videos and would work on both Apple and Android handsets.

Like with other 360-degree video platforms for phones and tablets, like those that works with Google Cardboard, users will be able to move their phone around to get a full 360-degree experience.

The app is reportedly still in its early development stage, so it might not ever launch, but given that Mark Zuckerberg announced back in March that Facebook would begin supporting 360-degree videos on user's News Feeds, we're inclined to believe that we may end up seeing the app eventually.

After all, Facebook has recently been pushing into the video streaming market, as well as taking big steps into VR with the purchase of Oculus last year.

Google has already introduced 360-degree videos on YouTube, with VR headset-ready videos are expected to be supported soon, as well.