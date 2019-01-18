Pacquiao vs Broner live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere

The mighty Manny Pacquiao, despite being 40 years old, is still the favorite to beat his opponent this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Adrien Broner thinks differently as he has the WBA regular welterweight title in his sights and a place in the history books as a rare vanquisher of the Filipino legend. Watching a live stream of all the Pacquiao vs Broner action is easy, too - you can even watch for FREE in certain regions.

Pacquiao vs Broner: when and where? Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner will be a stunning clash and it's all set to start (depending on the undercard) this Saturday January 19 at 9pm ET, 12am PT - so that's Sunday at 5am GMT or 4pm AEDT. The venue for the fight is the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao might be older but he has lots of experience with this being his 70th fight. That gives him a 60-7-2 record with a total of 39 KOs and status as one of the all time legends to setp into the ring. In comparison, his American challenger, at 29 years old, sports a formidable record sheet of 33-3-1-1 and 24 KOs.

As the former WBA welterweight champion and four division world champion, Broner is not to be underestimated. That said, Pacquiao is an eight division world champ as well as being former lineal and three time WBO welterweight champ – and of course there's he currently has the WBA title, too.

There's talk of Pac-Man agreeing to a Floyd Mayweather rematch, drawing the fighter out of retirement, as a follow-up to this fight. But Broner thinks all the attention should be on him and his chances to cause an upset: "I’m not in awe of any fighter, especially Manny Pacquiao. I hope he’s in awe of me. I’m a one of a kind fighter too. I’ve made history in this sport. This is a defining moment in my career and it’s going to be one of the biggest nights of my life."

To catch everything online, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to stream the fight live anywhere in the world - and absolutely FREE, thanks to a VPN.

NFL fan? Find out how to live stream Super Bowl LIII for FREE and without commercials

Watch a Pacquiao vs Broner live stream from anywhere in the world

Keep scrolling to see how to watch the boxing in the US, UK and Australia.

But if you live somewhere that isn't showing coverage of the Pacquiao vs Broner fight, then there's a way to watch that doesn't involve trying to find a grainy, illegal feed.

The best way to watch it (and it's absolutely FREE to do so) is to download and install a VPN. We've tested over 100 VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with ExpressVPN - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day free trial and 3 months free when you sign up for an annual plan

2. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming And remember that there's lots more benefits to VPNs, too. Many people are now installing them as their default first line of defence against cybercrime - their encrypted tunnels mean that online banking and shopping become much safer. And as well as boxing, there are loads of other content options (other sport, foreign Netflix, etc) that they unlock, too. Check out our guide to the best VPN options out there right now Once you've installed your chosen VPN, you then need to connect to a server in a location that's showing the Pacquiao vs Broner fight. In this case, the UK has a great free option, so it would be best to choose that. From there, head over to the TVPlayer app, which will provide a robust, legal stream of the fight.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Broner for FREE in the UK

The Pacquiao vs Broner fight be be broadcast in the UK for free. That means you can watch all the action by simply turning over to ITV4. Or you can use the ITV Hub app or an online player - we really rate TVPlayer.com, for example - to watch the fight via a device other than your TV. In fact, TVPlayer offers another handy feature, too, which could be especially useful considering the time of this fight. The site offers a free one month trial to its TVPlayer Premium option, which will let you record the fight and watch it back at a more reasonable hour. And don't forget that if you're abroad this weekend and wishing you were back at home so you can watch Pacquiao vs Broner free, then using a VPN service will ensure you're able to stream the fight from anywhere. Just follow the above instructions.

How to watch the Pacquiao vs Broner fight in the US

For the US, the Pacquiao vs Broner fight will be shown live on Showtime PPV. That means paying a $75 fee to enjoy the fight via the Showtime app here. Not in the US this weekend but want to watch the stream anyway? Then you probably know the drill by now...you can use a VPN to change the IP address of your laptop, mobile or streaming service and catch the coverage.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Broner: Australia stream

For fight action Down Under the go-to place is Main Event which will be showing what you want. Head over to the Main Event PPV to learn more or use the VPN option.

If you use any of the available VPN services above then connect to UK servers for access.

For fight action Down Under the go-to place is Main Event which will be showing what you want. Head over to the Main Event PPV to learn more or use the VPN option - it will cost you $49.95 with coverage starting at 1pm AEDT with plenty of replays to keep you going afterwards.

Main image courtesy of Main Event