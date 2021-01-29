Overclockers has some RTX 3090 stock, but it definitely won't last

UK retailer Overclockers reports having limited amount of stock of the Palit Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming Pro OC 24GB card, so definitely get it while you can.

The Palit RTX 3090 is selling for £1829.99, making it expensive even by the standards of the RTX 3090, but with a huge amount of VRAM, a boost clock of 1,725GHz, and more, this premium overclocker's edition of the RTX 3090 over at Overclockers UK is about as close to a deal as you're going to find, assuming you don't want to pay profiteers a huge markup later.

If you can't find an RTX 3090 at Overclockers, try your luck with these retailers

Stock at Overclockers UK is definitely expected to go fast, so if they've already sold out, check these UK retailers to see if they've updated their stock at all in the last 24 hours.

UK RTX 3090 retailers: Nvidia | Scan | Ebuyer UK RTX 3090 stock | Box UK RTX 3090 stock