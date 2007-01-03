CES 2007: Shiro shows off new Skype phone

Shiro , the manufacturer of telecom, VoIP and broadband products, is to unveil a number of new devices at next week's CES show in Las Vegas.

Among the products is the Shiro SK9500, an embedded colour Skype DECT dual phone that allows users to make and receive Skype calls without the need for a computer connection. The handset displays a user's Skype contact list and works by connecting directly with a modem.

Also being launched is the Shiro MK MP3/MP4 player features an expandable SD/MMC memory slot and a built-in speaker feature for playback of songs. The MK also has video and photo playback functions on its 1.8-inch 65K colour LCD display.