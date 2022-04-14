Opera launch Crypto Browser Project on iOS

Audio player loading…

After releasing its Crypto Browser Project on Windows, Mac and Android back in January, Opera has now launched a version of its cryptocurrency-focused browser on iOS.

For those unfamiliar, the company’s new browser is based around cryptocurrency and will provide users with an easier way to browse decentralized apps (dApps), games and metaverse platforms for a more seamless cross-platform experience.

Opera’s Crypto Browser Project also features a news and data aggregator named “Crypto Corner”, a bespoke start page with live crypto information and updates, crypto asset prices and gas fees as well as crypto events, airdrops and even podcasts.

While Web3 is gaining momentum on the developer side with 34k developers joining the space in 2021 alone, the Web3-experience for users is still far from intuitive and is not optimized for iPhone users.

For these reasons, Opera has decided to add support for iOS to its Crypto Browser which is a dedicated Web3 browser with a built-in non-custodial crypto wallet.

Opera Crypto Browser on iOS

In addition to giving users access to Web3 and dApps, Opera’s Crypto Browser on iOS also includes cryptocurrency mining protection that can block any ‘cryptojacking’ scripts that could compromise a user’s iPhone and decrease its performance.

The browser on iOS even features the ability to restore any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible crypto wallet with the native Opera Wallet so that users can integrate their existing assets and balances into their Crypto Browser setup.

At the same time, Opera’s Crypto Browser is designed to address crypto’s growing pains with support for more efficient and environmentally-friendly PoS and Layer 2 chains which enable cheaper transactions and consume far less energy than Proof-of-Work (PoW) Blockchains. As such, the company has partnered with Polygon and will be integrating more PoS chains in its browser going forward.

EVP of mobile at Opera, Joregne Arnesen provided further insight in a press release on how the company’s Crypto Browser makes Web3 more accessible for users, saying:

"The interest in Web3 is continuing to grow. The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption."

iOS users interested in cryptocurrency or checking out Web3 and dApps for themselves can now download Opera’s Crypto Browser from Apple’s App Store.