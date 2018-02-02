Onecom snaps up True Telecom customer base

Onecom has revealed a major deal as it continues its growth across the UK.

The company has announced it will be acquiring the customer base of Kent-based firm True Telecom. Around 3,000 customers will be transferred under the deal, resolving uncertainty which had been present since last November, when True Telecom entered administration after being fined £85,000 by Ofcom for breaching rules around making nuisance calls.

Onecom says that the news is a significant milestone as it looks to move towards a target of £100m takeover, with the deal bringing its customer base to over 325,000 connections across the UK and Northern Ireland.

“This deal ends a period of uncertainty for True Telecom customers, whilst delivering a significant volume of fixed-line and broadband accounts to our business," said Darren Ridge, CEO of Onecom.

“It is our intention to support True Telecom customers to the very best of our ability in order to provide them with the value and quality of offering that have become synonymous with Onecom over the years. Those joining us will immediately benefit from Onecom’s award-winning customer service and Unified Communications expertise.”

