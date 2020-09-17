O2 makes its SMB plans more flexible

O2 has become the latest operator to refresh its SMB tariffs in recognition of the need for flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic.

The operator says small businesses can tailor its packages to suit their needs and make changes when needed.

Customers can choose from a range of contract lengths from a 30-day rolling agreement up to a three-year commitment. Unused data is automatically rolled over the following month, while customers can scale up or down after each billing cycle.

O2 SMB

Businesses will also be able to add collaboration and security tools such as Microsoft Office 365, McAfee and Sophos to their plan.

“It’s important to us that our business customers have plans that can suit their specific needs, which is why we’ve introduced these market-leading range of solutions that can flex as their business does,” explained Maria Fernandez, Trading Director, SMB at O2.

“We understand that each business is one of a kind and we all know businesses need flexibility, more so than ever in the current climate. With each tailored package, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to have full control over their usage, complete with our new automatic data rollover, ensuring that customers don’t miss out by losing data they’ve already paid for.”

Earlier this week, Virgin Media expanded its small business and home office portfolio with the launch of converged networking products. A 4G dongle enables customer routers to automatically switch to a mobile network if there is an issue with the fixed connection.

Meanwhile both BT and Vodafone are offering customers the chance to get a second broadband line dedicated to their business activities.