Nvidia’s rolling out RTX 3080 membership for GeForce Now to more people

Nvidia has announced that those who have pre-ordered the new RTX 3080 top-tier service for GeForce Now in Europe are getting their memberships activated.

This is happening on the first-come first-served basis, so those who got in straight away will be going live now, or very soon. As you may be aware, the rollout in the US started a month ago.

The new RTX 3080 tier gives you resolutions of up to 1440p running at up to 120 frames per second (fps), compared to the standard (Priority) membership which provides 1080p gaming at 60 fps. As the name suggests, the new subscription is supposed to equate to a PC with an RTX 3080 GPU (though Nvidia’s servers don’t actually use RTX 3080s, but high-powered data center GPUs tuned to give the same performance).

As well as the European rollout of the RTX 3080 subscription for GeForce Now, Nvidia has also revealed a bunch more games that have arrived on its streaming platform. Nine are debuting this week, namely:

Chorus (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Icarus (new game launch on Steam)

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame (new game launch on Steam)

Propnight (new game launch on Steam)

Wartales (new game launch on Steam)

Dead by Daylight (free on Epic Games Store)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Timberborn (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Later in December a further 11 games are due to go live, including the Untitled Goose Game (honk!).

Analysis: A timely start in Europe

It’s obviously good to see the RTX 3080 subscription now going live in Europe, particularly seeing as Nvidia promised it would arrive in December, and it’s very early in the month for the rollout to be kicking off. Good stuff.

Incidentally, we’ve been trying out the RTX 3080 membership here at TechRadar, and stay tuned for a full report on our experience with the service, which will be published this weekend.

As for the new games arriving in December, a lot of them are pretty low-profile affairs, although an interesting highlight here is Dead by Daylight, a multiplayer horror outing where one killer chases down four victims – made all the more interesting by the fact that you can now grab it via the Epic Games Store for free.