MySpace loses 12 years of music during server migration

The former social media giant MySpace has apologized to its remaining users after a server migration resulted in a huge loss of data.

A message has appeared on the company's site warning users that “any photos, videos and audio files” uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available.

For several months now, users have complained that links to music were no longer working and now in a statement MySpace has finally revealed why, saying:

"As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from MySpace. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Data loss

Kickstarter's former CTO, Andy Baio explained via Twitter that the data loss could amount to around 50m tracks by 14m artists being lost. Baio also raised his own suspicions over whether or not the data loss was actually accidental, writing:

"Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than 'we can't be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s'."

NewsCorp acquired MySpace back in 2005 for $580m but then later sold the company to the ad targeting firm Specific Media in 2011 for $35m.

While the site may no longer have the draw it once did in the now crowded social media space, many users still depended on it as an archive for the music they loved in its heyday.

Via BBC