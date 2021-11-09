More Xbox Mini Fridge stock is coming soon, says Game

Game has revealed that more Xbox Mini Fridge stock is on the way and that pre-orders are due to go live “soon”.

In an email to customers who already managed to snag Microsoft’s meme-turned-reality product, the retailer said: “We wanted to inform you that soon we will be going live with pre-orders for our second wave of stock which will be arriving in January.

“You do not need to do anything. Your pre-order is confirmed for the first wave of stock which is still due to arrive in December.”

Unfortunately, no exact time or date has been given as to when pre-orders for the Xbox Mini Fridge will go live again, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the existing product page and Game’s social media accounts for a more specific timeframe.

The Xbox Mini Fridge can hold up to 12 regular-sized soda cans and has two removable interior shelves and two removable door shelves for snacks. The Xbox logo on the front of the fridge lights up, and there’s a USB charging port, too. It costs £89.99, but you’ll need to pay £9.99 for delivery, so bear that in mind.

Analysis: a genuinely useful collector’s item for Xbox fans

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X replica mini fridge quickly sold out when pre-orders went live back in October 2021. Predictably, you can now find it listed on eBay for significantly more than its recommended retail price.

The news that more stock is on the way will hopefully deter consumers from paying over the odds for what is undoubtedly a real collector’s item for Xbox fans, but also one that’s surprisingly functional.

But how did the Xbox Mini Fridge come to be? It started off life as a running internet joke, as fans compared the look of Microsoft’s new console to a… well, a fridge. Microsoft embraced the jokes, and the memes, and went as far as creating a lifesize Xbox Series X fridge, just for the fun of it.

Microsoft then said that it would design and sell an Xbox Series X mini fridge if it won Twitter’s #BestofTweets competition, which it did, but only by the narrowest of margins: 50.5% against 49.5%.

To encourage more votes, Xbox marketing chief Aaron Greenberg promised that Xbox Series X mini fridges would go into production if the Microsoft brand came out on top. And here we are.

While it won’t be part of the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, we’ll be rounding up all the best offers during the sales extravaganza so you don’t miss a great offer.