Mobile Power 50 - 40 to 31 official rankings announced

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the next ten selections for the 2018 Mobile Power 50 list.

All members of our Mobile Power 50 have meet our criteria as individuals who we feel influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Today's release of positions 40 -31 marks the latest edition as we count down to our the 2018 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 7th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2018.

Congratulations to:

31. Christian McBride, Genuine Solutions Group Plc, Founder

32. Miles Norman, Motorola, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators

33. Andy Coughlin, LG, Head of Mobile UK

34. Amanda Lambert, Three UK, People director

35. Nazish Dossa, Brightstar, UK Managing Director

36. Keith Curran, Plan, Founder

37. Jim Michel, Redeem UK, Managing Director

38. Beatrice Iafon, Kondor, CEO

39. Sunny Mehta, Google, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics

40. Peter Stephens, Bullitt Group, CEO

41. Phil Lander, Head of B2B, Samsung

42. Adam Dunlop, General Manager, iD Mobile

43. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

44. Jon French, VP Western Europe, HMD Global

45. Richard Crawley ,CEO, Greentech

46. Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transatel

47. Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK

48. Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast

49. Jason Roberts, CEO/Founder, Tech 21

50. Paul Sisson, Managing Director, A1 Comms Group

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

- 2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK