HTC One family wins legal stay, back on sale in UK in time for Xmas

Just in time to meet the Christmas rush, the HTC One family of smartphones can safely return to sale in the UK after the company won a legal stay on a court-imposed injunction.

Last week the HTC One, HTC One Mini and HTC One Max, faced expulsion from Britain after the High Court court ruled favour of Nokia's assertions that the devices impinged upon its patents.

HTC immediately vowed to fight the ruling and this afternoon the Court of Appeals gave the Taiwanese company the all clear to push the popular handsets back onto UK shelves.

A company spokesperson said: "HTC is delighted that the Court of Appeals has granted a stay on the injunction against our products. We will immediately resume shipment of all of our devices into the UK, including the entire HTC One family."

Continuing the fightback

The company also stated it would continue to fight the "validity" of the court's decision, but would also seek different solutions with its chip-makers to avoid a repeat of this month's situation.

"Similarly, our customers should feel confident in their ability to promote and sell all HTC devices," the company said.

"Even though we plan to aggressively appeal the validity decision of Nokia's EP 0 998 024 patent, we will continue to work with our chip suppliers on alternative solutions to ensure minimal disruption to our business in the future."

The patent EP 0 998 024, which HTC had infringed, according to the court, relates to the way the smartphones are able to transmit data.

Via CNET UK